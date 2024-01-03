Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,249,463 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in StoneCo by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.44. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

