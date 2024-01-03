Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 39,911 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.36% of Owens Corning worth $44,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

