Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 192,943 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Hologic worth $48,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $96,477,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,507,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,767 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.