Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $38,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.