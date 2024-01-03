Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $37,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,242 shares of company stock valued at $487,495. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.