Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $46,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $749.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $705.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $407.27 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,841 shares of company stock worth $14,782,357. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.