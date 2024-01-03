Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.56 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 were worth $34,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 31.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 55,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of F5 by 41.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $159.20.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.