Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $36.06 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

