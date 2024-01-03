Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $42.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Clorox worth $42,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

