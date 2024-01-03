Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $45.60 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 944,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Vale worth $45,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $9,770,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vale by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $6,429,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Vale by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 2,903,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,901,000 after acquiring an additional 347,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

