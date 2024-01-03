Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,709 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $264,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,700 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,679 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

