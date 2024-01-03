Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 234 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.25% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $47,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $46,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,748,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTM opened at $1,509.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,500.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,312.00 and a 1 year high of $1,617.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTM. StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.