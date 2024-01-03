Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 790 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of KLA worth $43,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in KLA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $560.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

