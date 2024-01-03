Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,172 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

