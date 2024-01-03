Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,052 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $41,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $4,402,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

