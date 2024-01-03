Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $275.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

