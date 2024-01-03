Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,210,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 852.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.8835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

