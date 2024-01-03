Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,103 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $292.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.