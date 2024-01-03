Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 42,111 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,111 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $48,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

ADI stock opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

