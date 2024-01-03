Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,474 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

