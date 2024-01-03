Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $68.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

