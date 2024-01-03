Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,262,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $3,088,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,262,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock worth $263,517,241. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

