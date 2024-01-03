Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

