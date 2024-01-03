Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62. 972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.
