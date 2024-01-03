Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

