Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

