SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Monday. The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

