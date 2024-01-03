Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 87,199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 51.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

