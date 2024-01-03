Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rises By 13.5%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $267,824 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.