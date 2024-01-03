Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 13.0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Aptorum Group Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ APM opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

