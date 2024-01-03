Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Drops By 14.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

