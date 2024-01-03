Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Drops By 15.0%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Calix by 95.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,380 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Calix by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $71.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

