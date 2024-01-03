Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Declines By 14.8%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 4.9 %

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

