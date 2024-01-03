Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Declines By 15.0%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,656 shares of company stock valued at $332,425. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,646,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 405,068 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

