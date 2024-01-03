Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Increases By 16.6%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $89,343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.