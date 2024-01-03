Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Increases By 17.3%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FIF opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

