Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Drops By 14.8%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 835.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,050.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,641.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,325.17. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,831.63 and a 52 week high of $4,207.23.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.