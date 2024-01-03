Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

