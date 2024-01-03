Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

