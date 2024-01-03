Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,968 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

