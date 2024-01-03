Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $693,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,214.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,098.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,165.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

