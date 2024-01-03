Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $268.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

