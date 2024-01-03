Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 6,405 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.9% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Copart by 108.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 243,365 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Copart by 108.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 24,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 433,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 98.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 351,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 174,497 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

