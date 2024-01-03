Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $505.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

