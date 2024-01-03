Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 157 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,131.65 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,056.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

