Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 692 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $10,161,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.