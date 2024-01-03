SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

