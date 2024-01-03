SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 27,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 11,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

