Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 7,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.38.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

