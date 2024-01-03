SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 171,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.04 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

